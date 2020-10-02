Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

