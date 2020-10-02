Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of MEDNAX worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Starboard Value LP grew its position in MEDNAX by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 55.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 91.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 303,503 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.