Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of ViaSat worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ViaSat by 123.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the first quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ViaSat by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViaSat stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $77.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,717.50 and a beta of 1.13.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

