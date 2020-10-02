Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Archrock worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.80. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

