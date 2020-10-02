Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

