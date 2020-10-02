Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 697,215 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

