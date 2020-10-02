Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,823 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of InterDigital Wireless worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

