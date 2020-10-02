Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,577 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 316,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 323,973 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

