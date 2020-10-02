Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,484 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in US Ecology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology Inc has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

