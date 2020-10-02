Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,506 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a PE ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. CEVA’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

