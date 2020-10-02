Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 705,386 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Delek US worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 108.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $40.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

