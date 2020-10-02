Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $6.34 Million Position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 508,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Brightsphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

BSIG opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

