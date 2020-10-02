Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $22,805,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. B. Riley upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

NYSE VSTO opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

