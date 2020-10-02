Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 362.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $918,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

