Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,217 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Infosys by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

