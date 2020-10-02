ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.58

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and traded as high as $71.51. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 102,883 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,604,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

