Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PB. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.