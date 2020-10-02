Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 275.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 859,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 201,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 199,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

PVBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.