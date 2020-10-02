PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading 6.8% Higher

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 15,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 5,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

