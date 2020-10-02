Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Pure Acquisition worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pure Acquisition by 22.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 11,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $125,219.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Pure Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,187 shares of company stock worth $235,450 and have sold 17,194 shares worth $183,537. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Pure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

About Pure Acquisition

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

