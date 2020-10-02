Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $656,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

