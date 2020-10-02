Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By Truist Securiti

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

