Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mercadolibre Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mercadolibre in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.75.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,115.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $877.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

