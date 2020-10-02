Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kohl’s Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 1,615.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 958.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 809,147 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 38,627.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 679,845 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

