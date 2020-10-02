Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of MS stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.