Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 97.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 83.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,343.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,242 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

