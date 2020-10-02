Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $329.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $341.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $325.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KWR opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

