RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.44

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and traded as high as $62.50. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 271,594 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.04.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

