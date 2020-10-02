Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will announce $700.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.80 million and the lowest is $690.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $772.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RBC stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Regal Beloit by 10.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

