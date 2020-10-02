Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of CBSH opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

