Research Analysts Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $24.85 EPS.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

NYSE GS opened at $198.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.72. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.