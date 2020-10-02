Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) vs. Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Head to Head Comparison

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 2 3 2 0 2.00 Ladder Capital 0 1 5 1 3.00

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus price target of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 44.76%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $12.66, indicating a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Retail Properties of America pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 0.66% 0.42% 0.18% Ladder Capital 11.78% 7.38% 1.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $481.69 million 2.68 $32.40 million $1.08 5.57 Ladder Capital $504.89 million 1.76 $122.64 million $1.45 5.10

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Properties of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Retail Properties of America on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

