Reviewing BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) and IQIYI (OTCMKTS:IQ)

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) and BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

IQIYI has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Liquidating has a beta of 13.96, suggesting that its stock price is 1,296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IQIYI and BB Liquidating’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQIYI $4.12 billion 4.13 -$1.48 billion ($2.03) -11.42 BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BB Liquidating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IQIYI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IQIYI and BB Liquidating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQIYI 2 4 2 0 2.00 BB Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQIYI currently has a consensus price target of $21.81, indicating a potential downside of 5.90%. Given IQIYI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IQIYI is more favorable than BB Liquidating.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of IQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IQIYI and BB Liquidating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQIYI -35.09% -118.55% -23.36% BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, online advertising, live broadcasting, and online gaming and literature services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Mall, an e-commerce platform that offers products, such as VR glasses to users through direct sale and third-party merchants; and a talent agency. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc. and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc. in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On July 16, 2013, the voluntary petition of BB Liquidating Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 23, 2010. BB Liquidating Inc. operates as a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation

