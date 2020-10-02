Reviewing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mondelez International and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 0 18 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 4 2 0 2.33

Mondelez International presently has a consensus price target of $62.59, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 13.31% 14.02% 5.80% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $25.87 billion 3.20 $3.87 billion $2.47 23.45 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Vasta Platform on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc. operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

