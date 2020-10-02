Richard Dallas White Sells 10,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard Dallas White sold 25,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 87.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

