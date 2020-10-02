Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $554.87

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $554.87 and traded as high as $630.40. Rightmove shares last traded at $626.80, with a volume of 2,146,100 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.07 ($6.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 622.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 554.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 42,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £261,313.50 ($341,452.37).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

