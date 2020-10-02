Ronald O. Perelman Sells 4,700,000 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $35.97 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 817.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 569,911 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 87.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.