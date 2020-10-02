Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

ROST stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 1,107,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after buying an additional 1,098,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

