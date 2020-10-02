S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDGS stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. S has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

