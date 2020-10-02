Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.00. Saga Communications shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1,879 shares trading hands.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter worth about $387,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Saga Communications Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.