SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.63 million and the lowest is $1.03 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $16.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.56 million, with estimates ranging from $9.43 million to $64.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. ValuEngine cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SAGE opened at $59.53 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.63.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

