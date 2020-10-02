Santa Fe Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEG) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

Santa Fe Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Santa Fe Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Santa Fe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits.

