Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 137.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

