Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Scorpio Gold Corp (CVE:SGN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 109,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.00 million for the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGN)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

