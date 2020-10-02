Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.29

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.29 and traded as high as $25.47. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 56,190 shares traded.

SEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,183,250. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.16, for a total transaction of C$271,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,709,617.40. Insiders have sold a total of 76,100 shares of company stock worth $1,992,422 in the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

