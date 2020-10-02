Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in September

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,082,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 1,476,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.2 days.

SECYF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

SECYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

