SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.23

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $26.92. SGS shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 15,570 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.57.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

