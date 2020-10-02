Short Interest in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Rises By 19.0%

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 304.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after buying an additional 228,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 565.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $5,980,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

