Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Decreases By 14.0%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DFDDF opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

