Short Interest in Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Grows By 39.7%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 608.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFCZF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

IFCZF stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.51.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

